Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner

The person who takes on the role will serve out the remaining term that expires on Jan. 4, 2027.
FILE: Pepin County Government Center.
FILE: Pepin County Government Center.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner.

The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18.

The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.

Anyone interested in applying will need to fill out an online application with a cover letter detailing their qualifications, civic activities and community involvement.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

The South Side Neighborhood Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.
City of La Crosse to open warming shelter due to expected cold weather
Two people were hurt in a crash on Jan. 27, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wis.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
No one was hurt in a house fire on La Crosse's east side on Jan. 27, 2023.
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
The WDMA offered a woman a much lower salary than a less-qualified male candidate for the same...
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer