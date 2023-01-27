Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner.

The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18.

The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.

Anyone interested in applying will need to fill out an online application with a cover letter detailing their qualifications, civic activities and community involvement.

