Apartment damaged in La Crosse structure fire Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment Friday.

According to a media releasee from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Jan. 27, 2023 La Crosse Firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at around 2:13 p.m. located at 809 Winneshiek Road.

The media release from the La Crosse Fire Department says crews found smoke coming from the first and second floors. Fire crews extinguished the fire and were able to contain the fire to the first floor with no extension to neighboring apartments. Crews verified that all occupants were out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages included Heavy Smoke and Moderate Damage, according to the media release from La Crosse Fire Department.

A total of 19 firefighters were on scene. Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department with this fire were the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch, and Tri-State Ambulance.

