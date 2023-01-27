La Crosse man accused of possessing child pornography

A criminal complaint shows 49-year-old Daniel Christen is facing a charge of possession of...
A criminal complaint shows 49-year-old Daniel Christen is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 49-year-old Daniel Christen is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, On Dec. 1, 2022, authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated a Snapchat user had uploaded two files of suspected child pornography onto the Snapchat platform. The username led authorities to Christen.

The criminal complaint says during a search of Christen’s home, authorities found a laptop. A Digital Forensics Unit analyst claimed that child pornography was found on the laptop belonging to Christen.

Christen was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

