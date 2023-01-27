Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
The U.S. debt ceiling deadline kicks off a major political debate - with real economic...
Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game