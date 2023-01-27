No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.

The first arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from a home and that one person was not accounted for. Firefighters later found that person and the fire was put out at 5:39 a.m. The home had heavy smoke and fire damage and firefighters were still investigating the cause as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The Fire Department said the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Municipal Transit and La Crosse Water Department assisted at the scene. 24 personnel were called to the fire, with the first firefighters arriving three minutes and 13 seconds after being dispatched, and after being called away from another fire alarm.

