No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning

The fire happened on the 300 block of 28th Street South at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
No one was hurt in a house fire on La Crosse's east side on Jan. 27, 2023.
No one was hurt in a house fire on La Crosse's east side on Jan. 27, 2023.(La Crosse Fire Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.

The first arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from a home and that one person was not accounted for. Firefighters later found that person and the fire was put out at 5:39 a.m. The home had heavy smoke and fire damage and firefighters were still investigating the cause as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The Fire Department said the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Municipal Transit and La Crosse Water Department assisted at the scene. 24 personnel were called to the fire, with the first firefighters arriving three minutes and 13 seconds after being dispatched, and after being called away from another fire alarm.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

The WDMA offered a woman a much lower salary than a less-qualified male candidate for the same...
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
Overdose Deaths in La Crosse County Rise - 1/27/2023
Overdose Deaths in La Crosse County Rise - 1/27/2023
Several have been reported county-wide
La Crosse County sees an uptick in overdose deaths
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Jill Welke (1/27/23)