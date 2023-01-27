Potato-crusted pizza bites

The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a quick and easy weekday recipe.

Recipe:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 30-oz pkg frozen seasoned shredded potato rounds

1 28-oz can diced tomatoes drained

1 1-oz pkg fresh basil torn

2 cups shredded pizza cheese blend

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 450°F. Brush a 15½ x 10½-inch jelly-roll pan with oil, and arrange potatoes in a single layer in pan. Bake 10 minutes. Flatten potatoes, using he back of a wooden spoon until rounds touch and cover entire pan. Bake 20 more minutes or until crisp. Top with remaining ingredients. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese melts.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Two people were hurt in a crash on Jan. 27, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wis.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire

Latest News

Harvest of the Month-Winter Squash
Crokicurl
U.S. Crokicurl Championship - Part 3 (1/25/23)
Crokicurl
U.S. Crokicurl Championship - Part 2 (1/25/23)
Crokicurl
U.S. Crokicurl Championship - Part 1 (1/25/23)