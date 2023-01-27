Potato-crusted pizza bites
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a quick and easy weekday recipe.
Recipe:
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 30-oz pkg frozen seasoned shredded potato rounds
1 28-oz can diced tomatoes drained
1 1-oz pkg fresh basil torn
2 cups shredded pizza cheese blend
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 450°F. Brush a 15½ x 10½-inch jelly-roll pan with oil, and arrange potatoes in a single layer in pan. Bake 10 minutes. Flatten potatoes, using he back of a wooden spoon until rounds touch and cover entire pan. Bake 20 more minutes or until crisp. Top with remaining ingredients. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese melts.
