Sen. Baldwin supports new initiative to accelerate lead pipe removal in Wis.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is supporting a new initiative to accelerate lead pipe removal in Wis.

According to a media release Senator Baldwin, Senator Baldwin applauded an announcement Friday that Wis. will receive support to accelerate lead pipe removal through a new program that will help communities access their fair share of federal funds for clean drinking water under the Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s “Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators” will provide targeted technical assistance services to help underserved communities access funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for replacing lead pipes that pose risks to the health of children and families, according to the media release from Senator Baldwin.

According to the media release from Senator Baldwin, the Environmental Protection Agency and four state partners will work with 40 communities in 2023 to address existing barriers and accelerate progress towards Lead Service Line identification and replacement.

“No amount of lead is safe in drinking water, especially for children. I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it is making long overdue investments in our state’s drinking water infrastructure, with an emphasis on investing in communities that for too long have been left behind,” Senator Baldwin said. “This collaboration will help Wisconsin communities access the resources I brought home to accelerate lead service line removal and ensure every Wisconsinite has access to safe drinking water.”

“Every Wisconsinite deserves access to safe, clean drinking water. We’ve been working to address the lead crisis and other water quality issues affecting our state since Day One of my administration—from declaring 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water to our ongoing work with the EPA to replace lead service lines across our state, “Governor Tony Evers said. “The Biden Administration and the EPA have been critical partners in these efforts. I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure Wisconsinites can trust the water coming from their taps.”

Additional information on Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators is available HERE.

The full media release from Senator Baldwin is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.