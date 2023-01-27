SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High-level Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey tonight as Memorial takes on conference-leaders New Richmond, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson.

Plus, tons of action on the high school hardwood, as Regis hosts Bloomer, McDonell battles Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd travels to Fall Creek, Mondovi faces Colfax, and Glenwood City takes on Elk Mound, all in boys’ action.

In girls’ action, Osceola battles Altoona.

Finally, in high school wrestling, Bloomer hosts a triangular while Chippewa Falls and Memorial face off in a dual.

