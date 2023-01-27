Store awning collapses in Polk County

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below.

The awning came down just as the owner of the neighboring hardware store was closing up for the day.

No one was reported to be hurt.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.