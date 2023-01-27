Store awning collapses in Polk County

STORE AWNING COLLAPSE COURTESY OF INTER-COUNTY LEADER
STORE AWNING COLLAPSE COURTESY OF INTER-COUNTY LEADER(Courtesy: Inter-County Leader)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below.

The awning came down just as the owner of the neighboring hardware store was closing up for the day.

No one was reported to be hurt.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Jackie Snow
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

Latest News

OPIOID WORKSHOP
Workshop aims to raise awareness about opioid misuse
CABARET 2023 FORCES OF NATURE
UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Giannis named team captain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
A non traditional form of therapy is being offered at a local horse ranch.
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions