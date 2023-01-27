Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found

LA FARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle was identified as 60-year-old David Kamprud of Viroqua. The passenger was identified as 57-year-old Kathleen Hart of LaFarge. Vernon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dax was deployed and alerted to the presence of “trained odors.” During the search of the vehicle, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to the media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, both Kamprud and Hart were arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center. Kamprud was booked in on the suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping. Hart was booked in on the suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

