UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones.

“Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was groundbreaking in many ways, joining the Marine Corps during World War II, traveling the country with the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band being able to kind of sell war bonds, and to be able to promote patriotism during those war years,” Greg Kocken, UW-Eau Claire archivist said.

After Jones served in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band, she became a member of the Hormel Girls, a group of women World War II veterans who toured the U.S. and sold Hormel products. The exhibit not only shows some of Jones’ life but also provides a glimpse of post-war America for some women.

“It is a much larger story of a burgeoning feminist movement of women in the workplace in the postwar era,” Cheryl Ana Jimenez Frei, UW-Eau Claire Assistant Professor of history said. “It tells a story of how these women found independence, financial independence.”

“As a woman, she was breaking barriers by being part of that organization by being able to earn her own money, being able to support herself and provide experiences that, in many ways, did not mesh with the status quo expected of women at that time,” Kocken said.”

While creating the exhibit, students could see how members of the Chippewa Valley made their mark on history.

“They realize that there are things like Eleanor’s story that is an individual story of a person from a small-town Wisconsin. But actually, her story reflects this entire much bigger, larger national narrative,” Jimenez Frei said. “This moment where women realize, hey, I can be more than a homemaker. I can be more than a wife and a mother and maybe I can contribute in other ways.”

Kocken said this collection is likely one of the most significant collections in the U.S. documenting the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band and the Hormel Girls.

Jimenez Frei said she plans for one of her spring semester classes to work on another exhibit about Jones’ time. This one would focus on the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band.

You can see the full digital exhibit here.

