UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th annual student-created Musical Extravaganza kicked off Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The concert showcases the talent of more than 100 students. The show is entirely student written, arranged, choreographed and directed.

“Cabaret: Forces of Nature” centers on the idea that since the beginning of time, the elements are the building blocks of life as we know it.

The performance features 29 songs, including one original song.

“The whole appeal about it is that it’s student led and just seeing all of the amazing work and how much of the leadership have really shown and have produced all on their own. Everyone comes here to see all the amazing talent that we just have every year, and we’re lucky to have every year,” Jacob Hallet, Cabaret Student Intern, said.

The show is set to be performed eight times in the next two weeks, with the last performance slated for Saturday, Feb. 4.

