Wisconsin DNR urges snowmobilers to make safety top priority, 5 fatalities this month

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride as the state has already reported five fatal snowmobile crashes in January.

The DNR states the loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and their condolences go out to the families.

“One fatality is one too many. This is not the way the DNR wants to start the new year. We welcome all snowmobilers, resident and out-of-state visitors. We want everyone to enjoy the fun and to share the trails safely,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home.”

The five snowmobile fatal crashes involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old.

Four of the five victims were males.

These crashes are under investigation.

You can view a brief summary of the fatal crashes on the DNR’s website.

Family notifications and identification of the deceased are handled by local officials.

Keep these snowmobile safety tips top of mind when you hit the trail:

Snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes and frozen bodies of water.

It is never OK to drink and operate a snowmobile. Impairment of any kind – drugs or alcohol – can have tragic consequences.

Always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile. Sled Safe, Sled Smart.

You can visit the DNR’s snowmobiling website for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.

