Workshop aims to raise awareness about opioid misuse

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A workshop to raise awareness about opioid misuse in the community took place Thursday in Eau Claire.

The topics discussed by a Public Health Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department include how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, how to safely store opioid medication, how to get rid of unused opioid medicine and learning about Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

“The biggest thing from tonight is so people do have that information. And so if they do come across that medical emergency, they know and know how to respond and potentially save a life by having Narcan available. Community members can also carry Narcan if they decide to do that. There are a couple of places within our community Vivent Health being one of those agencies as well as are some pharmacies within the community where you can pick it up at,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist, said.

The Eau Claire County 2021 Community Health Assessment Survey identified drug use as a top priority for the community.

Additional information about Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention can be found on the City of Eau Claire’s website, HERE.

