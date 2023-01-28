Evers calls for peace following release of Memphis videos

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Following the release of the videos showing Memphis police officers holding Tyre Nichols to the ground and striking him repeatedly, Gov Tony Evers expressed his sorrow for the 29-year-old man who died three days after the attack, his family, and everyone affected by what happened.

“My heart breaks tonight for Tyre Nichols, his loved ones, Memphis, and communities across our country who are grieving, re-traumatized, fearful, and exhausted,” he wrote in a Twitter post Friday night, adding, “(Nichols) should still be with us today.”

The governor went on to urge peace in the aftermath of the release of the video.

He also called for a “swift, thorough, and transparent investigation to ensure accountability, which is the first step toward justice, toward healing and toward change.”

The City of Memphis released the four videos one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The footage shows police beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack.

