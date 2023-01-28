SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In girls’ prep hockey action, Appleton Xavier takes on CFM Sabers, West De Pere faces ECA Stars, and in boys’ action River Falls travels to RAM hockey.

Plus, tons of prep girls’ basketball matchups tonight, including Osseo-Fairchild against McDonell, Regis against Fall Creek, River Falls against Memorial, North on the road to New Richmond, Pepin/Alma against Blair-Taylor, Hudson against Chippewa Falls, Stanley-Boyd against Bloomer, and Melrose-Mindoro against Immanuel.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.