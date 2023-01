EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.

