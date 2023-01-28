WEDC launches data tool to help small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Earlier this week the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced the launch of a new intelligence tool to help small businesses.

SizeUpWI is a new data intelligence tool that is designed to help small and midsize businesses thrive and grow by making sound strategic business decisions.

WEDC said small and midsize businesses make up about 99% of Wisconsin’s economy.

“Small businesses are the heart of Wisconsin’s economy,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “SizeUpWI provides access to the same data large corporations use to help smaller businesses maintain their competitive edge.”

SizeUpWI is available through a multiyear licensing agreement through an online provider that delivers big data intelligence to provide insights on local competitors, consumers, advertising hotspots and key suppliers.

Whether a business owner has an established enterprise or is just getting started, WEDC said SizeUpWI can help with the following:

Helping find potential customers to get a clear picture of business opportunities

Analyzing comparative performance by identifying and locating industry competitors

Locating nearby key suppliers to optimize business operations

Pinpointing geographic hotspots to streamline marketing efforts and promoting their businesses efficiently

Mapping local areas that offer the best potential for business expansion

If you’re interested in learning more or using SizeUpWI, you can access the tool at wedc.org/SizeUpWI.

