Wintertide and the Crokicurl Championship brings community members out experience River Prairie Park in the wintertime

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While temperatures have been dropping, community members in Altoona still braved the cold weather for some winter fun. The city’s Parks and Recreation department held it’s first ever Wintertide at River Prairie Park.

The event was centered around the US Crokicurl Championship. Crokicurl is a sport that’s a cross between a Canadian board game and curling.

While families could watch the competition they also got the chance to play Kubb or explore the park through a phot scavenger hunt.

Event organizer, Sarah Gordee, said she hopes Wintertide helps people enjoy the outdoors.

“River Prairie Park is a place we all know in the summer with the concerts, but a lot of times it gets kind of quiet in the winter. And so what we wanted to do was an event that would bring people out to have some fun, start to be snowbound instead of homebound,” Gordee said.

Event planners say Wintertide was a big hit and they’re excited to bring it back next year.

