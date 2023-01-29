1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a crash on Jan. 27, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wis.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
FILE: (Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
Joseph Hadro
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (1/28/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (1/28/23)
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
south africa trip
Group Receives Grant For South Africa Trip
wintertide
City of Altoona Hosts First Wintertide