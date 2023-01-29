A mentoring program receives $150,000 grant for a trip to South Africa

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mentoring program in Eau Claire is hoping to take some high schoolers on a once in a lifetime trip.

Power of perception is a nonprofit in Eau Claire geared toward helping and mentoring African American and biracial students. Thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Pablo Foundation, it’s taking 20 mentees on a two week trip to South Africa.

“One of the goals when I first started Power Perception was I wanted to take kids abroad,” Dennis Beale said. “I wanted them to go international just because I feel like when you come from low income first generation, you don’t really have that opportunity at home because you kind of can’t afford it.”

Beale is the group’s founder. He said he hopes the experience will be life changing.

“One of the things that we chose South Africa is just going back to the motherland. We can get really stuck in our ways in the U.S., you know, and I think especially with our kids, you know, what I mean is sometimes we have to take a step back and appreciate what we have.”

For some students, like Saihon Quinney, this is their first chance to travel outside of the country.

“I’m very excited. South Africa. I never been out of the country. He (Beale) said we’re going international. So I’m very excited to do that,” Quinney said.

A chance to go abroad is not the only reason students are a part of the program. Quinney said he’s built community through the group’s weekly meetings.

‘It means a lot to me, it’s like my second home nature. Like my second family. I feel like once I get from home and go to those Wednesday sessions, I feel like those are people I could be around to communicate with and be successful in my environment. I just want to say I appreciate Dennis and the program for everything they’ve done for me and my life so far, and I’m really excited to see more things that come to us,” Quinney said.

The students applied for the trip through an essay contest. Winners will be announced on Power of Perception’s Facebook page.

Power of Perception always welcomes donations of any size from the community. The group uses them to give students essential items and care packages. Click here to donate.

