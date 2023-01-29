SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 28th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Basketball and hockey take center stage in this edition of SportScene 13. In boy’s basketball action Memorial takes on River Falls. Meanwhile in girl’s prep action Superior faces off with North. In prep hockey action New Richmond takes on River Falls and the ECA Stars welcome the Fox Cities Stars. In college hockey action, the Blugolds outlast UW-Stevens Point in overtime.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a crash on Jan. 27, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wis.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
FILE: (Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
Joseph Hadro
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

Latest News

Parker Etzel commits to South Dakota
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)
RAM hockey scores one of their five goals in their win over River Falls
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 1)
Bloomer tops Regis in boys' basketball on a last second buzzer beater.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey celebrate their game-winning goal against WIAC-leader UW-Stevens...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, January 25th