4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday.

The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.

Also on Thursday, a 57-year-old man died while attempting to cross a highway with a group of snowmobiles. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.

On Friday, a 41-year-old man died while attempting to pass another snowmobile north of Tomahawk in the town of Nokomis. Matthew Finstrom, of Plainfield, Illinois died when he was ejected.

On Sunday evening, a snowmobiler struck a tree in Arbor Vitae and died at the scene.

All the crashes are still under investigation.

