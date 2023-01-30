The annual Banbury Art Crawl returns

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For anyone looking to get out of the house this weekend local artists are ready to greet you.

The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl is making a comeback. Over 100 artists will be showing off everything from paintings, to pottery, to jewelry Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The artists will be located in building 10 and building 13 at Banbury where live music and food can also be found. Some artwork will be available for purchase, however, admission to the art crawl is free.

Local acrylic artist, Mindy Huntress, said her favorite part about the art crawl is getting to help other artists show off their work.

