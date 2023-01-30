DMV offers information on obtaining a voting ID ahead of spring primary

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of the Wisconsin Spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant real ID card is not required for voting purposes.

To check if you identification meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website .

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, start online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov . If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, the DMV has a process to obtain the necessary information.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call the DMV’s Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov .

An application can be started at wisconsindmv.gov or at a DMV Customer Service Center.

To find a DMV, visit wisconsindmv.gov/centers .

