January 30, 2023

Dear Eau Claire Community Members:

The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, TN is revolting and indefensible. The brutality inflicted upon Mr. Nichols and the failure of any of the involved to intervene leaves me disgusted and saddened. My condolences are with Mr. Nichols’ family, friends and the Memphis community.

As police officers, we swear an oath to defend peace and freedom, uphold the constitution and protect the sanctity of human life. These former officers have disgraced the policing profession and betrayed the oath they swore. Their criminal conduct, through both action and inaction, diminish the bravery and dedication of men and women who put on a uniform and honorably serve their communities every day.

It is our vision to be a trusted police organization that ensures a safe community for all. We strive to earn this trust by possessing integrity, affording human dignity, supporting transparency, and demonstrating compassion and professionalism. We also work to strengthen trust through intentional effort centered on four principles:

Sincerely,

Matt Rokus

Eau Claire Chief of Police