Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy February in store.
“Little House on the Prairie: The Musical runs February 3-5 at the Pablo Center.
“School of Rock: The Musical” runs February 17-19 at the Pablo Center.
“Dragons Love Tacos” is February 18 at 10 a.m. at the Pablo Center.
The “Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge”, a fundraiser for ECCT, is Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at The Oxford.
