EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy February in store.

“Little House on the Prairie: The Musical runs February 3-5 at the Pablo Center.

“School of Rock: The Musical” runs February 17-19 at the Pablo Center.

“Dragons Love Tacos” is February 18 at 10 a.m. at the Pablo Center.

The “Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge”, a fundraiser for ECCT, is Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at The Oxford.

