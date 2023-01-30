Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’

Zombie debt may be money you owe that is past the statute of limitations for collection
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reported in 2019 that 28% of Americans with a credit report had at least one debt in collections, however, some of this debt may be “zombie debt”.

“Zombie debt” is a term used by the credit industry to describe debt that even after it was paid, the statute of limitations expired or in some cases was never owed at all resurfaces in collections. When the debt returns, collection agencies may still attempt to collect a debt, leading it to possibly reappear on your credit report and negatively affect your purchasing power.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate.com said the moment you get a call about old debt you need to investigate it.

“The first step is you want to actually verify that this is real and that this actually belongs to you,” explained Rossman “because sometimes it’s just an outright scam or sometimes it’s a mistake and it belongs to somebody else, or you actually did pay that off.”

Rossman shared advice for what to do if you have been contacted by a debt collection agency:

If you do not recognize the debt, ask for verification from the collector. A reputable debt collector should be able to provide proof the debt is yours. They are required to do so in writing by law.

Next, Rossman suggested looking up the statute of limitation for old debt in your state - it typically varies from 3 to 10 years.

Rossman added that, even if the debt is beyond the statute of limitations, you still may have ethical obligations to pay your creditor.

If you are unsure of the debt, do not make any payments until you do your research. Making even a partial payment could reset the statute of limitations for the debt.

Finally, he said if someone is pressuring you to pay an old debt or demanding your pay immediately or asking you to pay with gift cards or cash apps, it is likely a scam.

For more information on debt collection, visit the CFPB website or read this article explaining the process and your rights.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
The McCarter children that are biological, adopted or currently fostered by James and Sarah...
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Intake sheet of pet that is currently waiting for a home at the Eau Claire County Humane...
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
A man from Maine unicycles 2,400 miles to Florida to help make the roads safer.
Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the county
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas 4 hours after 911 call
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’