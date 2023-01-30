The Highground Veterans Memorial Park held its 10th annual Winter Bowl in Eau Claire for the first time

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bowling event that raises money for a non-profit benefiting veterans in Wisconsin has moved here to Eau Claire from Marshfield after nine years.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park choose to have its tenth annual Winter Bowl fundraiser at Bowl Winkle’s Sunday afternoon, and its looking to help fund one of its programs that helps veterans out coping with trauma.

“The proceedes from this event are used for a veterans retreat. They are 2 to 3 day retreats utilized for veterans to focus on their mental health,” said Chris Pettis, the executive director of The Highground. Like him, most of those at the organization have ties to the military.

He said the even had to moved to Eau Claire because the original location was no longer available.

“The Rose Bowl in Marshfield has been sold and I believe they’re tearing it down and building something else,” said Pettis.

The big change in location didn’t stop supporters and veterans from coming out.

“The big thing is veterans coming together for camaraderie, also realize they are not the only ones who have these issues from service,” said Pettis.

Gary Weirauch, who is a board member with The Highground, said the park uses its mission to spread that awareness for those outside the military.

“We do three things, we honor, educate and heal. We would appreciate if they come to Neillsville and just view The Highground, view the museum,” said Weirauch. “If you have a group and want to get a hold of us, we’d be happy to go through the whole park with you and explain each of the monuments.”

Scott Schultz who runs The Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts emceed the event. He said from his experience with the organization and the veteran’s retreat, it is beneficial for them to be among those who truly understand their experiences.

“Any kind of involvement where veterans are concerned there’s a lot of trust in brotherhood and sisterhood between veterans that happens,” said Shultz. “They’re vital, and they’re great healing moments for veterans. This helps them.”

The Highground hopes to have the Winter Bowl fundraiser again in Eau Claire in January of 2024.

Sunday’s event raised $1,820. The Highground said there won’t be other events in Eau Claire in 2023 but people can donate to the park and organization. Click here for those details.

