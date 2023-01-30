Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution.

20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run causing injury and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Myszka’s plea deal resulted in four counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of hit-and-run to be dismissed but read in, according to online court records. Myszka was ordered to two years of probation on two of the charges and three years of probation plus nine months in jail with work release for the charge of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. Myszka was also ordered to pay $90,575.15 of restitution plus $9,057.52 in surcharges, with the victim in the hit-and-run to be paid before insurance receives money. A confiscated firearm was ordered to be turned over to Myszka’s parents.

On Sept. 16, 2022, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was heading west on Highway 29 that was possibly armed and suicidal. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office saw the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 29 near County Highway XX between Cadott and Lake Wissota. The Sheriff’s Office began chasing the suspect, Myszka, near the exit for Seymour Cray Boulevard and called off the chase at County Highway T northwest of Eau Claire due to high speeds. Shortly after, a three-vehicle crash was reported near 90th Street on Highway 29, or north of Eau Claire, and law enforcement said that Myszka’s vehicle was involved in the crash. One woman was hurt in the crash. A report from law enforcement said that Myszka fled from his vehicle, jumped over a fence and was seen going into a corn field. A shelter in place order was issued for part of the Town of Wheaton. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office later brought Myszka into custody.

