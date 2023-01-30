Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCarter children that are biological, adopted or currently fostered by James and Sarah...
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Intake sheet of pet that is currently waiting for a home at the Eau Claire County Humane...
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Insurers State Farm and Progressive say they will not write new policies on cars manufactured...
Some insurers refusing to cover cars deemed easy to steal

Latest News

The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl will show off the work of over 100 artists.
The annual Banbury Art Crawl returns
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal