Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCarter children that are biological, adopted or currently fostered by James and Sarah...
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Intake sheet of pet that is currently waiting for a home at the Eau Claire County Humane...
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Insurers State Farm and Progressive say they will not write new policies on cars manufactured...
Some insurers refusing to cover cars deemed easy to steal

Latest News

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl will show off the work of over 100 artists.
The annual Banbury Art Crawl returns
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal