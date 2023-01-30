Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas 4 hours after 911 call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect has been arrested in the killings of two women in Green Bay.

Police say the 48-year-old Green Bay man was arrested in Arkansas. At a news conference Monday afternoon, detectives said he was upgraded from a “person of interest” to “the suspect of a double homicide investigation.”

On Sunday, Green Bay police were called to a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at about 11:15 a.m. Officers found the bodies of a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman.

Police say a friend went to the house and “noticed what she thought was a suspicious death or someone that was in need of emergency services, backed out, and called 911 and waited for police to arrive.”

Detectives said the women who were killed were friends, or at least known to each other. Authorities are not releasing the womens’ names, saying they’re still in the process of notifying the families.

Commander Gary Richgels said they quickly gathered information at the crime scene leading to believe a person they needed to talk to had left the state.

Officers in Arkansas received a tip that the suspect may be traveling in the state. At about 3 p.m. the suspect was arrested without incident after a traffic stop with help from a local sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police. Police did not say where he was found in Arkansas. It was just four hours after that call to the Elkay Lane home.

“We’re still working the scene to this hour, but when it came to information on that we move very fast and work very well with departments throughout the country, and this is just one example of one of those that paid off,” Richgels said Monday afternoon.

Police believe the unnamed suspect knew at least one of the victims and may have spent some time at the Elkay Lane home, though detectives said it was not a “permanent residence” for him.

The suspect is expected to be identified soon.

Police say this does not appear to be a random crime.

“Currently, Green Bay Police have detectives in Arkansas, questioning the suspect. We are also working with the Brown County District Attorney’s Office on extraditable charges,” reads a statement from police.

Richgels said it’s often a challenge when the suspect in a crime leaves the state, but not like it used to be. “It adds to our challenges, but fortunately, with law enforcement today, over the last two decades it’s evolved quite a bit and that they stress networking, they stress partnerships, they stress talking the same language.”

INITIAL REPORT

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side.

“Once officers arrived on scene they found two females deceased within the duplex,” Captain Jeff Brester with the investigative division said.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday, January 29, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. to the duplex after a neighbor called, saying they saw someone hurt.

Police haven’t said how the people died or what caused their deaths.

“It is suspicious. I mean anytime you find two people deceased in a residence it’s suspicious. Again we haven’t been able to process the scene so I can’t even explain to you now why they died, how it happened, what’s inside the house, what’s not,” Brester said.

He told Action 2 News after securing the area, the department waited for a search warrant to continue their investigation.

“We have about 14 detectives between our detectives, our crime lab and our supervisors. Obviously we have several patrol officers out here just helping with scene security but even with all those people it just takes time. We wanna go slow, make sure we don’t miss anything...”

Brester said he believes the deaths to be an isolated incident.

“Right now we don’t have anything specifically that says our community is in danger right now but if anything does come up we’ll share that with everybody.”

This is an active scene at this time. No further information is currently available - we will update our story as we learn more details from official sources.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

