EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 13th Banbury Art Crawl is happening February 3 and 4 at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

There will be plenty of art, music, live demonstrations, food and more.

Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, February 3 and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, February 4.

