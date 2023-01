EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Barb Gale the Sunshine Award. Barb has crocheted and provided dozens of prayer shawls and afghans for people in our area. Whether it’s someone who is ill, lonely, in hospice, or a new baby, she’s there with a special something to make someone else feel better. She truly brings sunshine to others in her own quiet way.

Mary Balko

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.