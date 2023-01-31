BILL AND JON JENNEMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My dad, Lloyd Jenneman, turned 91 in August of 2022. He wanted to go hunting one last time. So, with a lot of searching to find an area where he could hunt, his nephew, Bill Jenneman, and Bill’s son, Jon Jenneman, offered the land for him to hunt with easy access to a blind that Jon had for him to use. Maybe, this could be his last time to hunt. We saw deer but didn’t get anything. It was nice to go down memory lane though which made it worth more than getting a deer would have. I am grateful that Bill and Jon Jenneman gave my dad and I the opportunity to have one more hunt together. I just want to say thank you with the Sunshine Award.

Timothy Jenneman

JANE BURZYNSKI AND RANATA CIOKIEWICZ
