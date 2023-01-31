COREY COMERO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.

Independent School District Staff

