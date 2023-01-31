EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.

Independent School District Staff

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.