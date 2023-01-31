CRYSTAL LOUDEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.

Terri Jackson

