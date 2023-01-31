DOUG & SALLY MARKEM

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Doug and Sally Markem for the Sunshine Award. They are our neighbors at our cabin in Birchwood. We are not there all the time, so they look after our house. They blow out our driveway, water our garden, mow our yard, and many other things, all without being asked. One time Doug got up on our roof and reattached some shingles that had blown off. They are the best neighbors ever!

Dan and Sue Ducklow

