DOUG & SALLY MARKEM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Doug and Sally Markem for the Sunshine Award. They are our neighbors at our cabin in Birchwood. We are not there all the time, so they look after our house. They blow out our driveway, water our garden, mow our yard, and many other things, all without being asked. One time Doug got up on our roof and reattached some shingles that had blown off. They are the best neighbors ever!

Dan and Sue Ducklow

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.