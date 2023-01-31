Former NFL QB to Coach 7 on 7 Football Team

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - At Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie, a new team is taking it’s first steps. The squad in question is the Prepstar 7 on 7 football team. The group has brought in a big name to help helm the venture.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Pro-Bowl quarterback Jeff Blake will serve as the team’s head coach and offensive coordinator.

“Seven on seven football is very popular these days,” said Blake. “And I was asked to coach the local team here [for] seven on seven teams. So I’ve got a lot of guys from the local football teams here.”

As for how Blake found himself in Northwest Wisconsin, it goes back to his role as a coach at the IMG Academy in Florida.

“One of the kids on the team used to be at IMG and we’ve kept a relationship over the last couple of years, me and his father,” said Blake. “And he called me and asked me what I would be interested in coming up and coaching.”

If you ask Blake and players what it’s like having him on the sideline you get vastly different answers.

“I guess it’s exciting for them,” said Blake.

“You know, it’s it’s amazing,” said quarterback Brady Johnson of Menomonie. “We’re going to take it back to our school and just keep playing there.”

“I mean, you can’t really get anything like that,” said wide receiver Brodie Thornton also of Menomonie. “Like he knows what he’s talking about. So anything he says, I’m going to take and use it because it’s going to better us as a team. I’m learning new things from these guys that have been great for a long time and learning new things from people outside of just our small town.”

The team will serve a broader purpose of widening these players horizons. They will play in the nationwide Pylon Tournament with stops in Vegas, Atlanta, and more in the spring. Defensive Coordinator Bobby Diaz recognizes the opportunity it gives local players.

“We’re going against talent that’s not from our area and a lot of the kids are going to play, they’re going to be top notch,” said Diaz. “They’re going to be, you know, three star, four star and five star athletes that we’re going against. And that’s going to be good for our boys.”

With a national audience, the hope is that will mean more national level opportunities.

“Exposure for our kids here in northwest Wisconsin and in Wisconsin, period,” said Diaz. “The more able to be seen by college scouts in an open forum like seven on seven, the better their chances to play at a Division 1, FCS school.”

But that is still a long way off for these players looking to grow their games. For now, they’ll have settle on learning from a former Pro-Bowler.

