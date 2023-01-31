EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jamie Strasburg for the Sunshine Award. Jamie is a one-of-a-kind person that we are lucky to call our friend! Since we moved here, Jamie and her family have been so kind and welcoming! No matter how busy Jamie is or what she has on her plate, she is always thinking of others. Jamie has randomly sent little “pick me ups,” and things she knows that will help make my days better. I can never repay Jamie’s kindness and we are so blessed to have her family’s friendship.

Brenda Schleusner

