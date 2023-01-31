EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jane Burzynski and Ranata Ciokiewicz, from Modern Beauty, were very concerned when I did not show up for my hair appointment on December 16th because of having no power and the ice storm that day. I could not get out of the garage as the door opener was not working. Jane drove to my house to check to make sure I was alright. Jane took me back to the beauty shop where they had hot coffee ready for me and I got my hair done too. These ladies truly went out of their way for me, and they need to be recognized for their kind act. They have become great friends over the years, and I do appreciate their kindness. Please give them both the Sunshine Award.

Lydia Awe

