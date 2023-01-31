JANE BURZYNSKI AND RANATA CIOKIEWICZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jane Burzynski and Ranata Ciokiewicz, from Modern Beauty, were very concerned when I did not show up for my hair appointment on December 16th because of having no power and the ice storm that day. I could not get out of the garage as the door opener was not working. Jane drove to my house to check to make sure I was alright. Jane took me back to the beauty shop where they had hot coffee ready for me and I got my hair done too. These ladies truly went out of their way for me, and they need to be recognized for their kind act. They have become great friends over the years, and I do appreciate their kindness. Please give them both the Sunshine Award.

Lydia Awe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Chad Myszka
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that...
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
JESSALYN CONNELL
TIM AND DAWN HERMANN
TINA DREGER
MARY SUMMERS