JESSALYN CONNELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jessalyn Connell always goes above and beyond for her staff. Jessalyn is very supportive of her staff, and their families. She is always eager to jump in and help out when needed. She always watches out for our safety when we are on the road seeing patients. She is the best and we all love her. Please give Jessalyn the Sunshine Award.

From Your Dispatch Health Family

