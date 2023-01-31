EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jessalyn Connell always goes above and beyond for her staff. Jessalyn is very supportive of her staff, and their families. She is always eager to jump in and help out when needed. She always watches out for our safety when we are on the road seeing patients. She is the best and we all love her. Please give Jessalyn the Sunshine Award.

From Your Dispatch Health Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.