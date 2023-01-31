K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District's yearbook photos.
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.(Camp Hill Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP HILL, Pa. (Gray News) – Talk about the cutest yearbook photo ever!

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.

The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Gibbs did posing.

According to the scholarship page that pays for Gibbs’ ongoing care, the dog heads to school every day “bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students.”

“Word has it he’s great at easing test anxiety!” the page reads.

Gibbs is the first ever K-9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District.

