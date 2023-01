EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Kari Moldrem for the Sunshine Award. Kari has been a welcome sight with all the snow and wind the past few weeks. She took it upon herself to be sure our walks, paths, driveway, and mailbox were all cleared of snow. She is the kind of neighbor everyone wishes they had. Thank you, Kari.

Karen Briggs

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.