La Crosse transit workers rally for better pay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Employees with the La Crosse Municipal Transit held an informational picket outside of the La Crosse Transit Center over pay negotiations they are having with the city.

“We are here to send a message to city hall that we deserve a fair wage,” Todd Strasser, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 said. “The city of La Crosse has received over $8 billion in federal funding in just one year alone, funding that can go to frontline workers. The men and women that risk their lives every day driving a bus, working on a bus.”

MTU workers are asking for a 4.5% increase in their yearly wage. They said the city has offered 3%. Strasser said the 1.5% difference would mean a lot to workers.

“In a practical way, it will keep men in the seats. I mean, right now, as we all know, the job market is unbelievable. We’re competing with every other CDL place that is looking for help right now with a $20,000 signing bonus,” Strasser said. “We are in the frontline every day. We are not on an island. We’re not in our home. We are in the front line. We just want the respect that we truly deserve.”

Strasser said their informational picket is for community members of La Crosse because, without drivers, they may not be able to fill all bus routes.

“Across the state, routes are being closed like Milwaukee, Chicago,” Strasser said. “That hasn’t happened here. The reason those routes are going away is because they don’t have people in the seats.”

Strasser said until their demands are met, MTU workers will continue to advocate for better pay.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds released a statement responding to this event. The full statement is below.

“The City will continue to honor the bargaining process that may include mediation and arbitration and will not engage in public negotiation of a new contract for ATU Local 519. To clarify some information that has been widely circulated: Four non-represented employees in the City’s transit department have received step increases to which all eligible City employees are entitled. Those same employees were part of a restructuring of Transit that led to a reclassification of roles and additional job duties and responsibilities and a necessary pay increase due to the reclassification. These employees also received cost of living adjustments (COLA) of 1% for 2020, 0% for 2021, 0% for 2022. None of these employees have received a merit pay increase. Increases for these four employees, including step increases, COLA, and reclassification for 2019-2022 range from 11.20%-12.75%. During this same period of time, 13 ATU Local 519 members saw pay increases of between 14.34%-34.47%. With all members receiving at least a 7.65% increase during that time. The top wage for all of these wages are what was agreed to in the previous contract with Local 519. The top wage for Local 519 members is $28.01/hr. This is the wage previously negotiated in the last agreement. (See attached.) Between 2019 and 2022, eligible non-represented city employees were provided step increases as well as the same COLA adjustments mentioned previously. Transit management cannot provide themselves raises. The Transit department restructuring and reclassification—and subsequent pay increases—that took effect in 2022 was approved unanimously by the La Crosse Common Council. Any federal CARES Act funds or other federal COVID-era funding sources have been used for all operational expenses and not directed towards one group of employees. Remaining federal COVID-era funds will be utilized consistently with this approach but also to fund acquisition of buses to continue to update the City’s fleet. The City has submitted ATU Local 519 membership competitive offers for voluntary settlement that are consistent with the final agreements that the City reached with other City unionized police and fire employee groups. With negotiations and potential arbitration ahead, further comment on the merits of collective bargaining proposals would not be appropriate.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.