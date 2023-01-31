La Crosse transit workers rally for better pay

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Employees with the La Crosse Municipal Transit held an informational picket outside of the La Crosse Transit Center over pay negotiations they are having with the city.
“We are here to send a message to city hall that we deserve a fair wage,” Todd Strasser, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 said. “The city of La Crosse has received over $8 billion in federal funding in just one year alone, funding that can go to frontline workers. The men and women that risk their lives every day driving a bus, working on a bus.”
MTU workers are asking for a 4.5% increase in their yearly wage. They said the city has offered 3%. Strasser said the 1.5% difference would mean a lot to workers.
“In a practical way, it will keep men in the seats. I mean, right now, as we all know, the job market is unbelievable. We’re competing with every other CDL place that is looking for help right now with a $20,000 signing bonus,” Strasser said. “We are in the frontline every day. We are not on an island. We’re not in our home. We are in the front line. We just want the respect that we truly deserve.”
Strasser said their informational picket is for community members of La Crosse because, without drivers, they may not be able to fill all bus routes.
“Across the state, routes are being closed like Milwaukee, Chicago,” Strasser said. “That hasn’t happened here. The reason those routes are going away is because they don’t have people in the seats.”
Strasser said until their demands are met, MTU workers will continue to advocate for better pay.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds released a statement responding to this event. The full statement is below.