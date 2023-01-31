MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.

Steve Daniels

