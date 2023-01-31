MIKE & ADRIENNE CLEVELAND

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Mike and Adrienne Cleveland the Sunshine Award. Mike and Adrienne and their children have been doing volunteer work for over ten years in the Menomonie and Chippewa Valley areas. They currently donate their time at Klein Hall at least twice a month to spend time with the veterans there, playing bingo, bringing snacks, and genuinely enjoying their time with them. Their family also has fun doing holiday themed parties to celebrate with the veterans there. They enjoy volunteering their time to show the gentlemen at Klein Hall that they are truly appreciated. Mike and Adrienne show that a little kindness and time go a long way.

Ally Snittler-Cleveland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.