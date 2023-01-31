MIKE & ADRIENNE CLEVELAND

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Mike and Adrienne Cleveland the Sunshine Award. Mike and Adrienne and their children have been doing volunteer work for over ten years in the Menomonie and Chippewa Valley areas. They currently donate their time at Klein Hall at least twice a month to spend time with the veterans there, playing bingo, bringing snacks, and genuinely enjoying their time with them. Their family also has fun doing holiday themed parties to celebrate with the veterans there. They enjoy volunteering their time to show the gentlemen at Klein Hall that they are truly appreciated. Mike and Adrienne show that a little kindness and time go a long way.

Ally Snittler-Cleveland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Chad Myszka
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that...
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

SHARON LLOYD
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
MIRIAM STAFFORD
DR. CHANELLE HOLIDAY