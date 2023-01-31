MIRIAM STAFFORD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Miriam Stafford for the Sunshine Award. Miriam is an employee at a local McDonald’s where I often head in the morning for breakfast, and I only have time for the drive-thru. Miriam is amazing. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. When there is not a line of cars, we sit and chitchat about things. She asks about my family and my job. It was through this chitchat that we discovered that she grew up with my mother in Eau Claire and they were neighbors. My mother passed away in 2016, so it is very nice to be able to connect with someone from her past. Overall, she is just a joy to see in the morning and one of the main reasons that I continue to visit that McDonald’s drive-thru, though I should be sticking to my diet.

Laura Rothstein

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Chad Myszka
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that...
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

SHARON LLOYD
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
MIKE & ADRIENNE CLEVELAND
DR. CHANELLE HOLIDAY